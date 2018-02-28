Cano, Luciano win primaries for open state Senate seat

The field has been set for a special election to fill the state Senate seat left open by the retirement of Democrat James Doyle.
Democrat Sandra Cano and Republican Nathan Luciano won their respective primaries Tuesday for the seat that represents Pawtucket.
They will vie with independent candidate Pamela Braman in the April 3 election.
According to unofficial results, Cano, a city councilwoman, garnered 869 votes, more than 500 more than her closest rival.
Luciano, chairman of the Pawtucket Republican City Committee, beat his opponent by 30 votes.
Doyle, who has held the seat since 2004, announced his resignation in January to concentrate on his struggle with alcohol.
