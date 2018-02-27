Relentless winter brings state of emergency to reservations

In this photo provided by the Montana Department of Transportation, crews work on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, to clear Secondary Highway 464 north of Browning, Mont. The Blackfeet Indian Reservation, east of Glacier National Park, has received several feet of snow and strong winds continue to blow it around, causing huge drifts that block roads. Gov. Steve Bullock declared a state of emergency Tuesday, Feb. 27. 2018, for the Blackfeet and two other reservations and two Montana counties due to the extreme cold and blizzard conditions. Montana Department of Transportation via AP)