Rapid City Council votes to replace arena

The Associated Press

February 27, 2018 06:49 AM

RAPID CITY, S.D.

The Rapid City Council, voting after a marathon session, has approved a measure to replace the Don Barrett Arena with a new facility.

The vote late Monday night for a new arena was 9-1. The estimated cost of replacement is $130 million.

KOTA-TV reports Mayor Steve Allender had argued a new arena, instead of a remodel, would bring better entertainment acts to the city and help boost the local economy.

Opponents of building a new facility can gather petition signatures for a public vote on the issue.

