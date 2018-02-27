Rapid City Council votes to replace arena

The Rapid City Council, voting after a marathon session, has approved a measure to replace the Don Barrett Arena with a new facility.
The vote late Monday night for a new arena was 9-1. The estimated cost of replacement is $130 million.
KOTA-TV reports Mayor Steve Allender had argued a new arena, instead of a remodel, would bring better entertainment acts to the city and help boost the local economy.
Opponents of building a new facility can gather petition signatures for a public vote on the issue.
