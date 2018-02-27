National Politics

Suspect dies in gunbattle with Kansas law enforcement

The Associated Press

February 27, 2018 06:41 AM

WAMEGO, Kan.

Authorities say a carjacking suspect has been killed in a gunbattle with law enforcement in Kansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the shooting happened Monday night in Wamego. Kansas Highway Patrol Lt. Adam Winters says the suspect in the carjacking was spotted riding a bicycle with a gun.

Officers tried to make contact with the man as he tried to steal another vehicle and gunfire erupted a short time later. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His name wasn't immediately released.

The KBI says five officers were involved and that they worked for the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office, the Wamego Police Department and the St. George Police Department. None of them were injured, although one was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

