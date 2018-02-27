South Carolina lawmaker says he'll give educators a gun

A state lawmaker plans to raise money for a gun giveaway to show his support for arming South Carolina educators.
Local media report Boiling Springs Rep. Steven Long said Monday he would give away three handguns, one for a teacher, staff member or administrator at a primary or secondary school; one to a higher education staff member or administrator and one to a drawing winner.
The Republican said allowing teachers or staff members to carry guns is the most efficient way to protect students. Long says he doesn't think educators should be required to carry a gun.
The proposal has received little support from educators. A similar proposal failed two years ago.
Long has a concealed weapons permit and was endorsed by the National Rifle Association during his 2016 campaign.
