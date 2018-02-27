Baltimore council makes commissioner's job permanent

The Baltimore City Council has confirmed Darryl De Sousa as the city's new police commissioner.
De Sousa will be sworn in Wednesday. He was appointed last month after Mayor Catherine E. Pugh fired Commissioner Kevin Davis for not reducing street violence.
De Sousa has spent 30 years in the Baltimore Police Department. He inherits it rife with scandal and declining morale. Just this month, two members of the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force were convicted of federal racketeering charges. The Baltimore Sun reports the mayor also says the department is short hundreds of officers and needs to improve hiring practices.
De Sousa said on Twitter that he won't let the council down.
Monday night's vote was 14-1 with Councilman Ryan Dorsey dissenting. He says De Sousa's "more of the same."
