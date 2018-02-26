National Politics

Graduation rate higher, dropout rate falls in Massachusetts

The Associated Press

February 26, 2018 06:35 PM

MALDEN, Mass.

The high school graduation rate in Massachusetts continues to improve.

State officials say 88.3 percent of students who were ninth graders in the 2013-2014 school year, or who transferred into that class, graduated within four years. That was up from 87.5 percent for the previous class.

It marks the 11th consecutive year that the four-year graduation rate improved in Massachusetts. The high school dropout rate, meanwhile, fell to 1.8 percent in the 2016-2017 school year, marking the lowest rate in several decades.

Officials said graduation rates were higher for Hispanic, black and Asian students, while dropout rates fell significantly in several urban school districts including Quincy, Taunton, Lowell, Haverhill and New Bedford.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

View More Video