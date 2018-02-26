National Politics

Cramer says he will remain with son, miss votes in House

The Associated Press

February 26, 2018 06:34 PM

BISMARCK, N.D.

North Dakota Congressman Kevin Cramer says he will stay in Bismarck with his ailing son and is skipping votes on the House floor for two days.

Cramer's 35-year-old son, Isaac, was admitted to the hospital Friday evening in critical condition. Cramer says his son's liver and kidneys were failing.

The congressman said in a release Monday night that while his son is improving, he remains in critical condition at Sanford Medical Center.

The House has a limited schedule this week because the body of Rev. Billy Graham will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday and Thursday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cramer recently launched his campaign for U.S. Senate, where he is hoping to unseat Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

View More Video