Cramer says he will remain with son, miss votes in House

North Dakota Congressman Kevin Cramer says he will stay in Bismarck with his ailing son and is skipping votes on the House floor for two days.
Cramer's 35-year-old son, Isaac, was admitted to the hospital Friday evening in critical condition. Cramer says his son's liver and kidneys were failing.
The congressman said in a release Monday night that while his son is improving, he remains in critical condition at Sanford Medical Center.
The House has a limited schedule this week because the body of Rev. Billy Graham will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday and Thursday.
Cramer recently launched his campaign for U.S. Senate, where he is hoping to unseat Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.
