Court employee files federal lawsuit against district judge

A court administrator is suing a Livingston County judge, saying she was retaliated against after testifying in the judge's divorce case.
The Lansing State Journal reports that Francine Zysk says in the federal civil lawsuit that District Judge Theresa Brennan badmouthed Zysk from the bench and refused to communicate with her on court-related matters.
Zysk also is suing Livingston Chief Judge Miriam Cavanaugh. Zysk says Cavanaugh "indulges" Brennan's refusal to work with her.
Brennan had been under scrutiny for an extramarital affair with a state police lieutenant who was the lead investigator in a homicide case. Zysk says her testimony in Brennan's divorce case included the length of the affair.
The newspaper says Brennan and Cavanaugh did not return calls seeking comment.
Zysk's lawsuit seeks more than $75,000 in damages.
