National Politics

Emergency declared amid Louisiana flooding concerns

The Associated Press

February 26, 2018 06:36 PM

BATON ROUGE, La.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency in several Louisiana parishes amid mounting concerns about river flooding.

Edwards issued the emergency declaration on Monday for nine parishes: Avoyelles, Beauregard, Bossier, Caddo, Grant, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita and Rapides.

Louisiana's top agriculture official is warning livestock and farm equipment owners in the northwest part of the state to be prepared for flooding.

Commissioner Mike Strain said in a statement that heavy rain forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday could lead to flooding along the Red River. He said preparations should be made in case it becomes necessary to move livestock and equipment to higher ground.

Strain said flooding is expected to continue downriver to Alexandria on Thursday. He said livestock owners requiring assistance should contact local emergency preparedness offices.

