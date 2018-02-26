Deportation document described immigrant activist's protests

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, Maru Mora-Villalpando, an immigrant rights activist who is facing deportation, acknowledges supporters at a news conference in Seattle. According to a newly released document, Mora-Villalpando first came to the attention of immigration authorities when she gave a newspaper interview in June 2017. But the document also notes her "extensive involvement with anti-ICE protests and Latino advocacy programs," something her supporters said proves she was targeted for political reasons. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo