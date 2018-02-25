National Politics

Massachusetts joins 4 other states in gun safety coalition

The Associated Press

February 25, 2018 03:47 PM

BOSTON

Massachusetts is joining a coalition of states that are promising to expand existing efforts to share information on illegal guns and ultimately make progress on gun safety measures.

The Boston Globe reports Republican Gov. Charlie Baker says Massachusetts will join the information-sharing group, which consists of Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.

Four Democratic governors announced the formation of "States for Gun Safety" on Thursday.

They urged other governors to join the group at a National Governors Association meeting this weekend in Washington, D.C.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says they can't wait for the federal government to act.

Baker, who attended the National Governors Association meeting, says the opportunity to share data among neighboring states is an interesting idea. He says Malloy told him about the coalition.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

View More Video