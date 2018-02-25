Public's help sought in finding 2nd suspect in boy's slaying

Police have announced charges and are seeking help from the public in locating a second suspect in a New Jersey shooting that killed a 10-year-old boy and wounded his mother.
Karon Council, 18, of Neptune Township, was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault and weapons charges, the Monmouth County prosecutor's office said Sunday.
"We are seeking the public's assistance in helping us locate the second individual involved in this horrible crime," prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said in a statement. He said efforts to locate Council were "active and ongoing" and involved federal, state and local law enforcement authorities.
A 16-year-old Neptune Township teenager was charged earlier with the same counts following Wednesday night's shooting of Yovanni Banos-Merino in his Asbury Park home. His 38-year-old mother was treated at a hospital.
Gramiccioni urged anyone with information about Council's whereabouts to come forward and warned "that police are prepared to charge any individuals who play a role in obstructing the apprehension of Council or who assist in concealing him from police." It's unclear if Council has an attorney who can respond to the charges.
Prosecutors earlier said they believe the teenager arrested Thursday was an accomplice of the shooter, who was aiming at a man in the same home as the victims. They haven't said whether he is being charged as a juvenile or an adult. Investigators haven't disclosed a motive for the shooting.
On Saturday night, the sister of the slain boy told mourners at a candlelight vigil that the child wouldn't want to see people crying for him.
Vanessa Martinez struggled for composure as she said Banos-Merino "loved everybody so," the Asbury Park Press reported . Martinez said her brother had such a big heart that he would give belongings, like his skateboard, away to his friends, if they didn't have them.
"He doesn't want to see you guys cry, I know that, because he'll get mad and say, 'Why are you guys crying? Don't cry, I'm OK.'" she said. "Even though he's not going to be here anymore, I know he's looking after us and saying, 'Everything is going to be OK.'"
About 50 people took part in the vigil at the Boys & Girls Club of Monmouth County. Doug Eagles, the club's executive director, said the hope was to let people gather and reflect.
"The hope here is not that we rally to some political cause or to be anti-this or anti-that, but that we can continue to stand shoulder to shoulder and be one as a community, and go forward from this place in a way that reinvigorates this community for a better future," Eagles said.
