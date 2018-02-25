Critics target partisan gerrymandering with state reforms

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2016, file photo, Republican state Sens. Dan Soucek, left, and Brent Jackson review historical maps during the Senate Redistricting Committee for the 2016 Extra Session in the Legislative Office Building at the N.C. General Assembly in Raleigh, N.C. A growing number of states are considering changing the criteria or methods used to draw congressional and state legislative districts. The proposals being advanced this year are part of a larger battle between Republicans and Democrats to position themselves for the 2020 Census, when districts will be redrawn. The News & Observer via AP, File Corey Lowenstein