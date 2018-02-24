National Politics

Kansas City police identify man killed Friday

The Associated Press

February 24, 2018 04:04 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Kansas City police have identified a man killed in what detectives are investigating as a homicide.

Television station KMBC reports that police have identified the man as 46-year-old John McKenzie.

Officers were called to a home around 4 p.m. Friday for a disturbance and found McKenzie unresponsive on the floor. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Witnesses say they saw a man fleeing the area after the disturbance.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police have not said how the victim died, but say a person of interest in the case turned himself in Saturday morning.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

View More Video