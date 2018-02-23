Lawmaker apologizes for 'unfair statements' to colleague

The South Dakota House decided Friday to investigate a first-term Republican representative for conduct the lawmaker described as "unfair statements" to a colleague.
Members voted 45-13 to establish a special committee on discipline and expulsion to investigate Rep. David Johnson. He apologized publicly to GOP Rep. Lynne DiSanto before the vote, saying his emotions got the better of him.
Johnson, of Rapid City, didn't describe his actions in detail in the apology, but referenced making a "big mistake" recently on the House floor. DiSanto was participating in the House floor session and wasn't immediately available for comment.
"I'll take whatever this body decides that they want to do," Johnson said. "Ladies and gentlemen in the gallery, ladies and gentleman across South Dakota, and to my friends, my colleagues, I am truly sorry."
Never miss a local story.
Johnson owns a tree care company and was first elected to the House in 2016.
Republican Rep. Dan Kaiser, one lawmaker who moved to form the panel, said Johnson "needs to be held accountable," citing rules on professional conduct and civility. Kaiser also didn't speak with specificity about the "inappropriate behavior."
The panel will investigate Johnson's conduct and could recommend penalties such as discipline or expulsion.
South Dakota lawmakers last month attended ethics, professionalism and sexual harassment training from the National Conference of State Legislatures.
A spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety cited an exemption in South Dakota's public records law in denying The Associated Press access to security footage from the House of Representatives chamber.
House lawmakers last formed such a committee in 2017 to investigate a Republican representative who admitted to sexual contact with two interns. He later resigned.
Comments