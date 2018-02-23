National Politics

GOP governor taps advisers for gun policy talks

The Associated Press

February 23, 2018 04:35 PM

WASHINGTON

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY-sik) says he has convened a diverse group of advisers on gun policy to help him come up with a consensus policy proposal that he can bring forward in the coming days.

The Republican governor said during a visit to Washington Friday that the group includes "those who are your traditional strong Second Amendment (supporters) and those who think there ought to be limits (on guns)." He said they've met twice and have more meetings scheduled next week.

Since leaving the 2016 presidential campaign, Kasich has worked with governors of both parties to develop common ground policy recommendations on big issues, including health care and immigration.

His latest effort comes as national attention has focused on gun policy following the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

View More Video