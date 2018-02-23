Ex-superintendent of deaf, blind schools' suit is dismissed

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the former superintendent of West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind.
News outlets report Judge James Stucky said Martin Keller must exhaust the appeals process with the West Virginia Public Employees Grievance Board before he can make any other claims in the circuit court.
The lawsuit was filed against the state Board of Education and names state superintendent Steve Paine as a defendant. Keller claimed Paine and board members denied his right to receive notice of his employment termination and to have a hearing before state board members prior to being fired.
State Assistant Attorney General Kelli Talbott said Keller appealed his firing to the grievance board, which dismissed his claims.
Never miss a local story.
Stucky noted Keller had 30 days from the Feb. 7 decision from the grievance board to appeal their decision.
Comments