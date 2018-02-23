New Hampshire lawmakers decry beach lawsuit against state

Lawmakers in New Hampshire are questioning the merits of a lawsuit over shared costs at Hampton Beach, saying the state has done a lot to give money to the town of Hampton.
Republican State Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley says he sympathizes with Hampton's call for aid for emergency services, but argues the state has paid a fair share through capital expenditure projects. The Portsmouth Herald reports the lawsuit filed Feb. 14 asks a judge to determine if the state of New Hampshire is taking on its share of responsibilities outlined in a 1933 deed.
Hampton state Rep. Renny Cushing, a Democrat, says very few people in the Legislature support Hampton's lawsuit.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Lisa English says the state received the lawsuit and is drafting a response.
