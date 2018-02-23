National Politics

New Hampshire lawmakers decry beach lawsuit against state

The Associated Press

February 23, 2018 04:23 AM

HAMPTON, N.H.

Lawmakers in New Hampshire are questioning the merits of a lawsuit over shared costs at Hampton Beach, saying the state has done a lot to give money to the town of Hampton.

Republican State Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley says he sympathizes with Hampton's call for aid for emergency services, but argues the state has paid a fair share through capital expenditure projects. The Portsmouth Herald reports the lawsuit filed Feb. 14 asks a judge to determine if the state of New Hampshire is taking on its share of responsibilities outlined in a 1933 deed.

Hampton state Rep. Renny Cushing, a Democrat, says very few people in the Legislature support Hampton's lawsuit.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Lisa English says the state received the lawsuit and is drafting a response.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

View More Video