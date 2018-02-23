National Politics

Police: Woman killed by car backing out of driveway

The Associated Press

February 23, 2018 04:21 AM

OAKLAND, N.J.

Police in a New Jersey town say a car backing out of a driveway struck and killed a woman.

Oakland police say 38-year-old Nora Kohlash was hit Wednesday morning while the driver backed out of the driveway. The Record reports Kohlash died at the scene and the driver, who has not been identified by police, has been issued summons for careless driving.

Police Lt. Christian Eldridge says Kohlash was hit twice by the car, with an initial impact knocking her to the ground. Eldridge says driver pulled the vehicle forward, then backed out again — pinning Kohlash underneath the vehicle.

