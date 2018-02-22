National Politics

Gang-related US indictments returned against 49 in Arkansas

The Associated Press

February 22, 2018 04:13 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

A federal prosecutor says 49 people have been indicted on gang- and drug-related charges in a crackdown on gun violence in Arkansas' capital city.

U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland says law enforcement officers arrested 21 people in early-morning raids Thursday and another 14 were taken into custody last week. Five defendants are in state custody and nine are fugitives.

Hiland says the defendants are named in 13 grand jury indictments and two complaints accusing them of drug trafficking and gun crimes. Authorities say some gangs were involved in a July shooting at the Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock that injured 28 people.

Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola says the drug trade drives crime and violence in the city and that the arrests are "putting a huge dent in those operations."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

View More Video