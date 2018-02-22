National Politics

Nelson: Gun debate helps Democrats on 2018 Florida ballot

The Associated Press

February 22, 2018 04:10 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson says the debate over guns will be one of several factors that help Florida Democrats during the November election.

Nelson met with state House Democrats on Thursday and said he's amazed by the energy and passion he's seen to change gun laws in the week since 17 people were killed at a Broward County high school.

He said when that's combined with the "me too" movement against sexual misconduct and the federal government's response to the hurricane that devastated Puerto Rico, Democrats are in a good position this election year.

Nelson said, "These issues are going to help Democrats" and called it a "movement."

Nelson is seeking his fourth term and likely will be challenged by Republican Gov. Rick Scott.

