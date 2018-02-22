UNH president delivers last 'State of the University' speech

The longest serving president in the history of the University of New Hampshire delivered his final "State of the University" address this week, saying it has been the highlight of his academic career.
University President Mark Huddleston will retire this spring following 11 years at the helm of UNH. Foster's Daily Democrat reports the Tuesday address was focused on how the state of the university was "vibrant and strong."
Huddleston says he has a few points of concern for UNH's future, including the "graying" or rapid aging of New Hampshire's population and political attitudes toward higher education, citing research that he says shows a stark political divide in the country.
Huddleston also praised the student body, calling the students "the heart of everything we do."
