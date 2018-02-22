West Virginia House OKs $20 fees for amateur boxing, MMA

West Virginia's House has passed legislation affirming $20 annual amateur application fees for contestants in boxing and mixed martial arts.
West Virginia legalized MMA in 2015 for amateurs, though there were some unsanctioned fights before. Lawmakers approved MMA fights by paid professionals in 2011.
The State Athletic Commission enforces safety regulations for both combat sports.
It is the successor to the State Boxing Commission first created by the Legislature in 1931.
The legislation, which now goes to the Senate, also authorizes recently adopted rules from several other state agencies.
