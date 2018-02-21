FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017, file photo, Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval speaks at the Governor's Global Tourism Summit in Las Vegas. Sandoval and some of the state's federal lawmakers are welcoming President Donald Trump's call for a ban on devices that authorities say helped a gunman kill 58 people in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017, file photo, Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval speaks at the Governor's Global Tourism Summit in Las Vegas. Sandoval and some of the state's federal lawmakers are welcoming President Donald Trump's call for a ban on devices that authorities say helped a gunman kill 58 people in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. John Locher, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017, file photo, Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval speaks at the Governor's Global Tourism Summit in Las Vegas. Sandoval and some of the state's federal lawmakers are welcoming President Donald Trump's call for a ban on devices that authorities say helped a gunman kill 58 people in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. John Locher, File AP Photo

National Politics

Nevada governor, sheriff welcome Trump words on gun devices

The Associated Press

February 21, 2018 04:15 PM

LAS VEGAS

Nevada's governor and some of the state's federal lawmakers are welcoming President Donald Trump's call for a ban on devices that authorities say helped a gunman kill 58 people in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The local sheriff, Joe Lombardo, said Wednesday he supports any solution to prevent anything like the Oct. 1 shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

But Democratic U.S. Rep. Dina Titus noted that bills to ban or regulate rapid-fire devices, called bump stocks, have not passed in Congress.

She says Trump's call on Tuesday was "more about shaping a narrative than saving lives."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval applauded Trump for directing the Justice Department to propose a rule banning devices that he says could convert legal weapons into machine guns.

Sandoval calls federal action the most direct path for quick and uniform action.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

View More Video