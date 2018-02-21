West Virginia city may end recreation centers if bill passes

National Politics

The Associated Press

February 21, 2018 03:57 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

A West Virginia mayor says he may close his city's recreation centers or disallow school programming in them if a Senate gun bill becomes law.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Charleston Attorney Paul Ellis says Senate Bill 244 appears to allow guns in school-owned and leased buildings outside of school functions. The bill says guns are prohibited on school grounds if the school has a written policy allowing firearms or weapons and would amend state law to prohibit guns at certain school-sponsored functions during the duration of the function.

Mayor Danny Jones says this means Charleston's Martin Luther King Center could only ban guns when events such as after-school programs are happening. He says Charleston cannot manage the change.

The Senate-approved bill is in the House Education and Judiciary committees.

