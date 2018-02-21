National Politics

Bills would lower penalties for marijuana possession

The Associated Press

February 21, 2018 03:19 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Two legislative committees will debate proposals to lower the penalties for possessing small amounts of marijuana.

The House and Senate Judiciary committees on Wednesday will consider the bills by Rep. Patricia Todd, a Democrat, and Sen. Dick Brewbaker, a Republican.

The bills would make possession of an ounce or less of marijuana punishable by a fine instead of jail time. An offense would be classified as a violation, a step below a misdemeanor, and carry a fine of up to $250.

Brewbaker said the state should not, "hang felonies on college kids."

Todd, a Birmingham Democrat, has pushed for the change for several years.

