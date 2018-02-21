High court declines attempt to re-jail man accused in death

A three-judge panel of the Mississippi Supreme Court is denying an attempt to keep a man accused of murder jailed.
The panel turned down the request Tuesday by Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith.
The court finds that Hinds County Circuit Judge Tomie Green acted in accordance with rules meant to keep people from sitting in jail indefinitely.
In question is the January release of Nicholas Coats, who had been jailed without bail on charges that he shot and killed a woman at a Jackson traffic light in August.
Smith says judges didn't give him a chance to object to Coats' release.
Green suggested he should recall grand jurors and indict Coats, but Smith says he's not ready to indict because Jackson police didn't finish investigating until Jan. 22.
