West Virginia Supreme Court cancels trip to Morgantown

The West Virginia Supreme Court has canceled its annual trip to Morgantown scheduled for next week and will hear cases in Charleston instead that day.
The court said in a news release that the two cases were scheduled for Tuesday at West Virginia University College of Law in Morgantown. They will be heard in the Supreme Court Chamber in Charleston.
The news release said the trip was canceled because the court "is in a period of transition and needs to be in Charleston at this time."
The court announced Friday that it elected a new chief justice, Margaret Workman, to replace Allen Loughry.
