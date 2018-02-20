National Politics

Stand your ground bill endorsed by Wyoming House panel

By BOB MOEN Associated Press

February 20, 2018 03:55 PM

CHEYENNE, Wyo.

A Wyoming legislative committee has endorsed a bill that would offer protection against both criminal charges and civil lawsuits for people who defend themselves against an attacker.

The House Judiciary Committee voted 8-1 Tuesday in favor of the so-called "stand your ground" bill. House Bill 168 now goes to the full House for floor debate.

The proposal would expand the state's "castle doctrine" law under which those who use deadly force in the home do not have to consider if it's reasonable to retreat. Under current state law, that doctrine doesn't apply outside the home.

Proponents of the bill say it would strengthen the ability of people to defend themselves, while opponents say it could encourage vigilantism.

