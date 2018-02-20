Vermont GOP governor's comments boost gun control efforts

Alex Devaux, of Richmond, Vt., holds a sign outside the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt., on Tuesday Feb. 20, 2018. Devaux, a high school senior, attended the demonstration that followed comments by Republican Gov. Phil Scott who said he was open to discussion about gun control as part of a broader discussion of ways to reduce violence. Scott's comments came after Vermont police arrested a suspect who they say was preparing for a school shooting. Vermont has long been considered to have some of the most lax gun control laws in the country. Wilson Ring AP Photo