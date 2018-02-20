Borough mulling revised ordinance on trash bin time limit

National Politics

The Associated Press

February 20, 2018 04:18 AM

RUTHERFORD, N.J.

A New Jersey borough is considering giving residents a 24-hour time limit for leaving their trash bins outside after trash collection.

The Record reports Rutherford Councilman Mark Goldsack, the Public Works liaison, says the council received pushback over a previous ordinance that imposed a 7 p.m. deadline to bring in borough-issued garbage carts on garbage day. A new proposed ordinance introduced on Feb. 13 would require residents to bring in their borough-issued garbage carts within 24 hours after collection.

Residents previously protested that complying with the 7 p.m. residential deadline would have been difficult for people who work late and for senior citizens.

A public hearing on the revised ordinance is scheduled for Feb. 27.

