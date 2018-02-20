National Politics

Incumbent Mayor Miro Weinberger announces endorsements

The Associated Press

February 20, 2018 04:04 AM

BURLINGTON, Vt.

The mayor of Burlington is touting his endorsements in his run for re-election to a third term in office.

Democratic Mayor Miro Weinberger held a press conference Monday to announce his recent endorsements. WCAX-TV reports a number of labor unions, student groups and state and city legislators have given their support to Weinberger.

Republican City Councilor Kurt Wright endorsed Weinberger, saying he sees eye-to-eye with him on certain issues, while differing in opinion on many other issues.

Weinberger is running against independent Carina Driscoll, the stepdaughter of independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, and independent candidate Infinite Culcleasure. Driscoll was previously endorsed by the Vermont Progressive Party.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

View More Video