Lawmakers approve bill allowing sunscreen at school

The Associated Press

February 19, 2018 04:15 PM

INDIANAPOLIS

The Indiana Legislature has given final approval to a measure that would allow students to carry sunscreen while at school.

Supporters of the measure say it is necessary because some school districts have placed restrictions on students' use of sunscreen.

The bill by Republican Sen. Liz Brown of Fort Wayne would let kids carry and use topical sunscreen without a doctor's note, or having to store it in a special place like a nurses' office.

The measure is heading to Gov. Eric Holcomb's office after the full House approved it Monday on a 94-2 vote. It previously passed the Senate.

Democratic Rep. Vernon Smith of Gary lamented that lawmakers ever needed to get involved with such an issue. He said "common sense" should have prevailed earlier.

