Sioux City man sentenced to 40 years for 2 attacks

A Sioux City man accused of attacking two people during the commission of several crimes was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
The Sioux City Journal reports 36-year-old Eric Bishop was sentenced Monday for first-degree burglary and willful injury. As part of a plea deal last month, prosecutors dropped 10 other felony charges against Bishop.
Bishop must serve a minimum of three years in prison before he's eligible for parole.
Bishop pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman after a break-in at a home Aug. 2 and to stabbing a man with a sword during an Aug. 5 altercation at a different Sioux City home.
Bishop also was charged with burglarizing South Sioux City's Animal Control site in August, stealing a truck and leading police on a chase before crashing the vehicle.
