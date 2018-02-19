Portage officials to establish truancy court

Officials in Porter County are establishing a truancy court to help keep kids in school.
The Times of Munster reports that an ordinance approved last month by the Portage City Council will allow police to cite parents of children who are chronically truant.
The citation would require parents and students to appear before the truancy court.
Portage Township Schools Superintendent Amanda Alaniz says the intent of the court is not to be punitive. Instead, officials hope to get at the root causes of why students aren't in class and offer assistance.
Never miss a local story.
The truancy court would be a first in Porter County. But it is not the first such court to be created in northwest Indiana.
Similar efforts are underway in Lowell and Merrillville.
Comments