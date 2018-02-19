National Politics

Longtime Wyoming legislator dies at 82

The Associated Press

February 19, 2018 02:38 PM

CHEYENNE, Wyo.

Longtime Wyoming state lawmaker Tom Lockhart of Casper has died. He was 82.

Wyoming House Speaker Steve Harshman on Monday announced Lockhart's death on the floor of the Wyoming House of Representatives.

Lockhart was a Republican representative whose district covered much of southeast Casper. He served from 2001 until his retirement in 2016.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Lockhart was born in Casper and attended Natrona County High School and the University of Wyoming.

He chaired the House Minerals Committee.

