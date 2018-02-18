Bill seeks work requirements for some Medicaid recipients

A bill before the Wyoming Legislature would impose work requirements on at least 2,500 Medicaid recipients.
Senate File 97 won an introductory vote in the Senate last week.
Supporters say the requirement would ensure able-bodied adults continue to work while receiving Medicaid benefits. But health officials contend it would affect relatively few people and that stereotyping recipients isn't helpful.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports that the measure would require recipients to perform 20 hours of work or schooling per week; participate in employment and training programs for at least 20 hours per week; and volunteer in a community organization for 20 hours per week; or any combination.
People exempted from the requirements include those 18 or younger or 65 and older; those certified as medically unfit; and those who are pregnant.
