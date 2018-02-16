Charges dropped against man in shooting near courthouse

A Connecticut man has been cleared of charges stemming from a shooting outside a courthouse.
The Republican-American reports Judge Jon Alander dismissed charges Thursday against 19-year-old Zaekwon McDaniel. McDaniel had been charged with multiple offenses including attempted first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the attempted shooting of 20-year-old Bryan Cruz.
Senior Assistant State's Attorney Cynthia Serafini McDaniel entered a nolle on the charges after receiving information from police that McDaniel wasn't involved in the shooting. Police had previously said McDaniel and other targeted Cruz because of a gang-related dispute.
McDaniel was served with an arrest warrant Thursday for violating probation. He still faces charges in separate shooting and an assault. McDaniel is expected to appear in court again next Month.
