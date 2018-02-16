Illinois governor grants 6 petitions for clemency denies 14

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has granted six petitions for clemency and denied 14 others.
The Republican's office announced the clemencies on Friday.
The petitions granted were for crimes including retail theft, burglary, battery and forgery. Some of the cases are decades old. In half of the cases, the offenders were sentenced to probation.
People whose clemency petitions are granted may go to court to try to have their criminal record expunged. All have undergone a recent criminal background check through an Illinois law enforcement data system.
Rauner announced last year that he'd eliminated a backlog of thousands of clemency requests he inherited from previous governors.
He's gone through nearly two dozen sets of petition since taking office in 2015.
