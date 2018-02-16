National Politics

Illinois governor grants 6 petitions for clemency denies 14

The Associated Press

February 16, 2018 03:59 PM

CHICAGO

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has granted six petitions for clemency and denied 14 others.

The Republican's office announced the clemencies on Friday.

The petitions granted were for crimes including retail theft, burglary, battery and forgery. Some of the cases are decades old. In half of the cases, the offenders were sentenced to probation.

People whose clemency petitions are granted may go to court to try to have their criminal record expunged. All have undergone a recent criminal background check through an Illinois law enforcement data system.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rauner announced last year that he'd eliminated a backlog of thousands of clemency requests he inherited from previous governors.

He's gone through nearly two dozen sets of petition since taking office in 2015.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

View More Video