Federal prosecutors seek to have coal boss case dismissed

The Associated Press

February 16, 2018 03:54 PM

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.

Federal prosecutors have decided not to retry a West Virginia coal boss whose case ended in mistrial on charges of campaign finance fraud.

U.S. Attorney Bill Powell of the Northern District of West Virginia said in a statement Friday that prosecutors have filed a motion to have the case against 58-year-old James Laurita Jr. of Morgantown dismissed.

The first trial in Laurita's case ended with a mistrial when a jury couldn't determine whether he illegally funneled excessive campaign contributions to pro-coal politicians between 2010 and 2013.

Powell said prosecutors believe presenting the same evidence with the same legal standards would likely lead to jurors being deadlocked again and wouldn't be a judicious use of resources.

