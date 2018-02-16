FILE - In this March 31, 2012, file photo, Gary Emineth speaks at the North Dakota GOP Convention in Bismarck, N.D. The Bismarck businessman and former North Dakota Republican Party chairman is a potential GOP candidate for the House. Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer's shift to the North Dakota Senate race has set off a GOP scramble for the state's lone congressional seat.
National Politics

GOP hopefuls jockey for North Dakota's lone US House seat

By JAMES MacPHERSON Associated Press

February 16, 2018 03:31 PM

BISMARCK, N.D.

Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer's shift to the North Dakota Senate race is setting off a GOP scramble for the state's lone congressional seat.

State Sen. Tom Campbell is expected to run for his place in the House now that Cramer is in the Senate race. But the wealthy potato farmer has failed to energize much support from party faithful.

Tiffany Abentroth is a declared GOP candidate in the race. The former Marine and Iraq war veteran from eastern North Dakota only recently entered the public arena.

The wild card is state Sen. Kelly Armstrong, who also heads the state Republican Party. Armstrong confirmed Friday that he was "considering" a bid.

Former state lawmaker Ben Hanson of Fargo is the Democrats' only declared candidate.

