Inmate accused of threatening to kill county officials

An inmate jailed on robbery and assault charges is accused of threatening to kill court officials and police.
At a news conference Thursday, District Attorney Patrick Nadolski told news outlets that 29-year-old Marcus James Wooden verbally threatened Alamance County officials involved in his criminal case. He said the Alamance County jail inmate conveyed the threats over the phone to multiple people.
Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson said Wooden is affiliated with the Bloods gang, and officials are looking for other involved individuals.
Wooden was originally arrested Feb. 7.
According to warrants, Wooden threatened to kill Johnson, Chief District Court Judge Brad Allen Sr., Assistant District Attorney William Harrison and Burlington police Sgt. Shane Brown with his "bare hands" after his initial court appearance.
It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.
