Family of woman slain in standoff with police seeks $42M

Lawyers of a woman killed by a Baltimore County police officer are seeking $42 million in damages.
The Baltimore Sun reports Thursday's closing arguments in the civil case surrounding the shooting death of Korryn Gaines' centered on the August 2016 standoff that killed her and injured her son. Attorney Kenneth Ravenell told the jury of six women that Kodi Gaines, who was 5 when he was injured in the shooting by county Officer Royce Ruby, deserves more than $32 million for his trauma.
A combined $10 million in damages is sought for the rest of the family including Gaines' daughter, mother and father. Attorneys for the county and Ruby, who is now a corporal, will be presented Friday. They have argued Gaines presented an imminent threat to officers on scene.
