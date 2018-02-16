National Politics

Governor's Fellows Program accepting applications for summer

The Associated Press

February 16, 2018 02:49 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

College and graduate students have a little over a month to apply to the Governor's Fellows Program, an opportunity to learn firsthand about the workings of Virginia state government.

The program offers graduate students, rising college seniors and graduating college seniors the chance to learn directly under Cabinet secretaries in the Office of Governor.

Former Virginia Gov. Chuck Robb created the fellows program in 1982. Previous fellows have included Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

The deadline to apply for the program is March 18. The program's directors will review applications and conduct interviews from March 26 through April 6.

The program runs from June 4 through Aug. 3.

