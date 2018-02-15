Cop loses job for collecting thousands in unearned overtime

A New Jersey police officer who admitted collecting thousands of dollars in unearned overtime pay last year will now forfeit his job.
Union County prosecutors say Union Police Sgt. Michael Wittevrongel pleaded guilty to theft. They will recommend that he receive a probation term when he's sentenced March 23 and pay $6,400 in restitution.
The 47-year-old Wittevrongel collected multiple overtime payments between February to October 2017 for shifts he didn't work. He had been employed by the police department since January 1993.
