National Politics

'Stand Your Ground' bill clears hurdle in Wyoming House

The Associated Press

February 15, 2018 03:50 PM

CHEYENNE, Wyo.

A so-called "stand your ground" bill has cleared an introductory vote in the Wyoming House of Representatives.

House Bill 168 was approved for introduction Thursday and assigned to the House Judiciary Committee for further review.

The proposal would expand the state's "castle doctrine" law under which those who use deadly force in the home don't have to consider if it's reasonable to retreat. But that doctrine doesn't apply outside the home under current state law.

The proposed measure specifies that anyone not engaged in illegal activity has "no duty to retreat from any place where the person is lawfully present before using defensive force."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also, a person would be immune from civil liability or prosecution for using force even if it turns out they weren't actually facing injury or death.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

View More Video