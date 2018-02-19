Retired Navy commander in Texas now leads Lexington Museum

ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, FEB. 19 AND THEREAFTER Steve Banta, executive director of the Lexington Museum on the Bay, speaks about the new Engine Room exhibit aboard the ship on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. In Corpus Christi, Texas The exhibit will allow visitors to the ship to see and touch the critical equipment that kept the ships alive and includes a small theater where they can get a tutorial on engineering. Banta is the new executive director at the Lexington. Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP Rachel Denny Clow