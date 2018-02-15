National Politics

US lab official in Tennessee tapped for federal nuclear post

The Associated Press

February 15, 2018 03:44 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

President Donald Trump has nominated a federal laboratory official in Tennessee to serve as deputy administrator for defense nuclear nonproliferation at the U.S. Department of Energy.

In a news release this week, Sen. Lamar Alexander praised the pick of Brent Park, who is currently an associate laboratory director at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Alexander says Park currently manages national security programs for the Department of Energy and the National Nuclear Security Administration. He was previously a director of research programs at Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Park still requires a confirmation vote by the U.S. Senate.

