National Politics

West Virginia Senate backs fines, jail for disability fakers

The Associated Press

February 15, 2018 03:04 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia's Senate has voted to make it a crime to impersonate a blind or disabled person to obtain any special rights or privileges.

Labeled the "white cane law," the bill approved unanimously would make it a misdemeanor punishable by fines up to $200 and 10 days in jail.

It also would be a misdemeanor to get privileges for your dog or other animal by falsely representing that it is a service animal for the disabled.

Second offenses would carry punishments up to 30 days in jail and $1,000 fines.

